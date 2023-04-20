The ladies of the church surprised Cassandra Varnon Tuesday night by eating at Nate’s in Ecru even though some of us thought we were supposed to be on Pontotoc.
The church Bible drills were Wednesday night. We had 4 first timers in the children’s drill. Eva James Caldwell, AnnaHayden Priest, Braden Caples, and Preston Varnon were so shy. They did so well for their first drill after they got over their shyness. I don’t know who was more nervous-them or their parents! Sunday afternoon they drilled at West Heights. The state drills will be next week at Tupelo. Thanks to all those adults who devote so much time to these children so they can memorize and find Scriptures.
Linda Yielding went on a mission trip to Bogata, Columbia recently with a group from Smithville. Linda said 29 families from that one church lost their homes in the Amory tornado.
Our sick folks include A.J. Ellis who is having a lot of pain from his injury, Bentley Caples is in PICU with breathing problems, Tonya Huffman will be going back to MDAnderson for a checkup soon. Jim Sewell hurt his back. Just heard that Pam Metcalfe’s niece Allie Ruth Pannell and Austin Roberts were in a wreck. Remember all these folks in your prayers please.
Mrs. Mattie Sue Booker died last week. I taught with her for 28 years at Shannon. She was the 5th grade social studies teacher and my friend.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.