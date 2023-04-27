Well, is it spring or the dead of winter? Sometimes I think about putting my big fluffy winter clothes away, but then I drag them out again for “one more wearing” which has turned into 40 gazillion wearings. These old bones are longing for warm sunshine.
We had Cyle’s birthday dinner Sunday since his birthday is April 20 (so is Hitler’s and a lot of other bad guys). Since we try to cook the birthday person’s favorite meal, I made the mistake of asking Cyle what he wanted. Of course he wanted breakfast for lunch. Have you ever tried to fix biscuits, gravy, meat, and eggs and serve that warm after church? Not easy. I made the biscuits at 6:30am and put them in the frig to be cooked later. Everybody else was in our small kitchen after church-except the birthday boy who had to stay at church for a meeting and was sick. We ate without him. He got a late cold microwaved breakfast. Oh well.
For the first time ever the men sang part of “How Great Thou Art” by themselves during the morning service and it was absolutely beautiful.
The Costa Rica mission team gave a report on their trip last night. I’m sure Linda Yielding will also tell us about their trip to Columbia during our grief meeting tomorrow. The state Bible drills are also Tuesday afternoon, and Jack’s t-ball game is that night. Full day to say the least. Liz Payne’s 90th birthday is Wednesday. Here’s wishing her the very best.
