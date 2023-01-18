When the Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors took up the first of the year business Ernie Wright was elected as president of the board while Mike McGregor was elected to be vice president.
In addition, the board also approved two new faces to go on the election commissioner board to fill the unexpired terms of First District Commissioner Linda Martin and Third District Commissioner Quay Bland, both of whom passed away during December of last year.
Donna Shumaker will be the first district commissioner and John Albert Logan, Sr. will be the third district commissioner. They will fill the terms until an election can be held.
In other business the board approved commodity bids for the year and authorized the purchase of a new tractor from Chickasaw Equipment to be used in the third district at a price of $78,962.17.
The board also released $29,355 in funds to Hooker Construction for the Veteran’s Affairs Building Project, and approved $120 to the Town of Algoma for utilities used in the voting precinct for the special election.
EMS Education services of North Mississippi were ordered to be paid $845 for training.
Professional engineering services on the Industrial Water Tank of $12,894.80 and $4,331.90 were paid to E.S.I.; in addition Your Golden Transportation was paid $300 for Lift services to take the senior citizens to Aberdeen.
Greg Jones with E.S.I. updated the board on the progress of the airport equipment. “The radio is the only thing left to install and it should be here soon,” he said. “All this is in conjunction with getting ready to install all LED runway lights. Once it is finished it will be well lit.”
First Dist. Supervisor Ernie Wright asked if they were considering extending the runway.
“We need more planes to use the airport before that can happen,” Jones replied. “These improvements will get us moving toward that goal. It is a long range goal.”
Supervisors also approved for board president Ernie Wright to execute a Miss. Highway safety grant for the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept.
The Magee Drive Industrial Park site was the next order of business with the approval of the MDA Requestion to pay Phone Fabricators $43,225.
The Budget allocation of $7,500 to the Regional Rehab for their FY 2022-23 budget was also disbursed.
The tags and titles for the two new fire trucks purchased by Pontotoc County were approved at a sum of $20 to Tax Collector Van McWhirter and $24 to the Ms. State Tax Commission as well as a payment of $600 to WeatherTap for the WDS3 system for E-911 and the post office rental of $170 was ordered to be paid to the U.S. Postal service at the Town Square Post Office for the Chancery Clerk’s box.
Pest Plus Termite and Pest Control were paid $140 for termite contract for Pontotoc County DHS and $500 for contract renewal fo rate courthouse.
In other matters payment number 4 was released to MASIT for the Mississippi Assoc. of Supervisors insurance trust contribution was ordered to be paid at a cost of $73,003.45; Trimble Elecric was paid $304.95 for services at the Pontotoc County Courthouse; APEX Softeware was paid $940 for the maintenance renewal as well as $3,400 was paid to ERSI for software utilized at the tax assessors office; Endville Storage was paid $600 for storage rental at the Pontotoc County Courthouse.
