I make it a habit to read bulletin boards in my travels.
It's generally worth the while.
Here, from the Ripley Kindergarten board of some years ago, is some food for thought -- A poem entitled "The Man in the Glass, ” written in 1934 by the late Peter Dale Wimbrow, who was an American composer and writer.
The poem’s advice, in a nutshell, as valid today as the day it was written: Be able to look yourself in the mirror, because your judgement of yourself — not what others think of you — is the most important one that matters in this world.
“You can fool the whole world, and get pats on the back as you pass, but your final reward will be heartache and tears, if you’ve cheated the guy in the glass…"
If those kindergarten youngsters took the poem's message to heart, it undoubtedly stood them in good stead, especially as they went through those turbulent pre-teen and teen years.
Some of those “lil kids" are probably bigger than I am now.
Those words, applied by a youngster to his or her life, may be some of the best advice he or she will ever get.
Whoever made sure those words showed up on that bulletin board those many years ago, deserves a lot of thanks for giving those youngsters a chance to chart a steady path through life’s always difficult seas.
And for anyone else just now reading this poem, well, never too late to start using it as a really worthwhile guidepost through life...
The Man in the Glass
When you get what you want in your struggle for self
And the world makes you king for a day,
Just go to the mirror and look at yourself
And see what the man has to say,
For it isn't your father or mother or wife
Whose judgement upon you must pass,
The fellow whose verdict counts most in your life
Is the one staring back from the glass.
You may be like Jack Horner and chisel a plum
And think you're a wonderful guy,
But the man in the glass says you're only a bum
If you can't look him straight in the eye.
He's the fellow to please-- never mind all the rest,
For he's with you clear to the end.
And you've passed your most dangerous, difficult test
If the man in the glass is your friend.
You may fool the whole world down the pathway of years,
And get pats on the back as you pass.
But your final reward will be heartache and tears
If you've cheated the man in the glass.
The late major league baseball pitcher, and later sports broadcaster, Herb Score, carried the poem with him since he was a sophomore in high school.
He once said about it: "The meaning to me is that we must make the best of the ability that God has given us. We have to do the things that are right rather than those that make us look good or make us popular. When all is said and done each day and we put our head on the pillow, it's just us and God, and we can't fool either one…"
