As I drove up the driveway my little Minnie Pearl howled a greeting at me, then anxiously patted her two front feet on the ground waiting on me to come turn her loose. Her warm greeting made me smile.
After unsnapping her chain I asked if she was ready to go inside. She made every step I did and when I settled on the front porch her pleading eyes let me know she wanted part of my peanut butter sandwich. I grinned at her and pinched off a bit of the sandwich and fed it to her.
What is it about our critters that make us treat them like royalty? Is it because they look at us with their cute eyes begging for a scratch behind the ear or a rub down their back?
Is it because they greet us at the car or at the door like we’ve been gone forever? Whatever it is we do our best to keep them happy and spoiled. I reckon they make up for it by protecting our land and providing humor in our days as well.
So just how spoiled are your pets?
Your dog might be spoiled if she is laying beside you under the warm covers and you slide gently out of the bed so as not to uncover her nor disturb her sleep. Yeah, like a little baby.
Your dog might be spoiled if you come into the house and the yarn you had beside your bed is now strung all the way down the hall and back, just right for a booby trap for the dog's master to trip over. But all you do is smile and pick up the yarn and roll it back and put it into place, grinning at the fun you are sure the dog had for a bit.
Your dog might be spoiled if she comes running at you full gallop then plants her muddy paws on your pink shirt and all you think is well, now I have a brown dog paw print styled shirt.
Your hens might be spoiled if you keep an extra container of hay in the barn so you can fluff up the nests with it and they decide to use that as their extra big bed for laying eggs in. At the price of eggs these days, I’d hay the whole bottom of the barn if that’s what it’d take.
Your cat might be spoiled if you make sure he gets to eat on the widow sill because he likes to perch up off the floor. Or if you let the cat walk across your counter so she doesn’t have to be on the same level as the dogs.
Your dog might be spoiled if you go into your bathroom and find out she has decorated the floor with about a third of a roll of tissue paper, and all you do is grin and pick it up and put it away.
Your dog might be spoiled if she thinks the middle of the bed is hers and you sleep on either side of her because she just looks so sweet when she is asleep.
Your dog might be spoiled if you scramble eggs in the morning and you make sure there is one in there for her, then feed her first.
Your cat might be spoiled if he decides his favorite place to sleep is curled up right at your face, tickling your nose, so instead of making him move over, you scoot to one side so as not to disturb his sleep.
Your cat might be spoiled if you let her take over the bathroom closet to have her kittens in and make sure no dogs cross into the domain.
Well, does all this sound familiar to you? But in all of this our dear animals give us their love and affection. They are worth the time and exasperation some days, because they have smiles and kisses to warm our hearts.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.