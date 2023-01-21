Almost 12 years ago to the day I'd had my first MRI.
Now Dr. Montgomery said I needed another MRI to check out my neck.
I told him I just wanted an MRI of my entire body, but he said the machine (and my kidneys) couldn't stand the strain.
Medically speaking, MRI stands for Magnetic Resonance Imaging.
It’s a test that uses a magnetic field and pulses of radio wave energy to make pictures of organs and structures inside the body.
Now that I have been “MRI-ed” I can tell you it stands for Maddening Reverb Intoxification, Man Rendered Immobile, or simply Mom Rescue Immediately!
In all honesty, it doesn’t hurt, and I’m as wimpy as they come.
Being really, really claustrophobic I knew that I couldn’t take the test inside one of the “closed” magnetic tube machines.
No problem, they said. Like the previous time, they set me up at a place with an “open” machine.
I told them I needed the Charles Barkley machine, but what I got was the Ellen DeGeneres model.
It was a lot better than a tube mind you, but it was like being rolled up under the USS Enterprise to change the oil.
It was shaped like a huge oval George Foreman grill and I was the oversized hamburger patty.
She said the test would last for 18 minutes and that I had to lie completely still the entire time.
She said that if I moved they would have to start over and if I tried to raise up I would knock myself out.
As an extra precaution this time they rubbed some Crisco oil on my belly and tied a rope around each foot. She said it was a new standard procedure.
In a really sweet voice she also said, “You’re going to need to put in these ear plugs, it’s kinda loud.”
Then she put put an emergency buzzer in my hand and made sure my next of kin was in the waiting room.
You see, the problem lies with the word “kinda,” as in “kinda loud.”
You can tell a friend that a movie is “kinda long,” meaning it’s over two hours long.
That’s fine.
But you don’t tell a man that’s being hanged, that it’s going to“kinda” snap his neck.
No, no, no.
And if you ever have to have a MRI it’s not just “kinda loud.”
You’re going to need some custom made ear plugs.
When the MRI machine starts up, you suddenly find yourself inside Phil Collin’s bass drum and he’s playing “In the Air at Night.”
Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom boom, boom, boom.
I kept my eyes shut and continued to pray that I would start taking better care of myself.
Just about the time I thought my 18 minutes were up the nurse came over the speaker and said "another 12 minutes."
For the final 720 second it sounded like Ted Nugent came on stage to help the Edgar Winter group pound out“Frankenstein,” the rock instrumental.
My eyes were still shut tight, but I saw all kinds of lights. I felt like I was riding a Frisbee that someone had just tossed off the Empire State Building.
Then it was over and the machine slid me outside.
The nurse said, "You can get up now."
"No I can't," I replied. "You're gonna need a spatula, a hoist and some help."
The nice young lady let me keep the buzzer, mainly because she couldn’t pry it out of my hand.
I asked her if she’d ever had any serious mishaps during an MRI.
She said one fellow forgot to take a screw driver out of his shirt pocket.
The magnet pinned him to the top of the machine.
She said it sounded like a gun going off.
He got to keep his buzzer AND they gave him some green scrub pants.
That’s “kinda” funny.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.