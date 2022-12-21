12 highway patrol guysFIXED5537.jpg

Law enforcement officers from across North Mississippi attended a recent luncheon in Tupelo as a planning session for the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s “Stay Sober or Get Pulled Over” highway safety program for the Christmas holidays. Some of the local officers attending the luncheon included (l-r) Highway Patrol Master Sgt. Jason Jenkins, Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee, Troop F Acting Captain Justin Alsup; Law Enforcement Liaison and Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins, Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept. Chief Deputy Randy Roberts and Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Dept. Investigator Tim Matthews.

 By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress

A zero fatality total for the December 2022 Christmas holidays enforcement period is the number one wish for officers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

david.helms@djournal.com

