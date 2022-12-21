A zero fatality total for the December 2022 Christmas holidays enforcement period is the number one wish for officers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“We want everyone just to be safe,” emphasized Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee, public affairs officer for the Troop F District, which includes Pontotoc and eight neighboring counties in North Mississippi.
“We want everyone to enjoy the holiday season, but be smart about it!” McGee said. “While out driving, always buckle up, every time, no excuses. And that includes everyone in the car, adults and children.”
“Put those cell phones down, have your party plans finalized before getting behind the wheel. And lastly, don’t drink and drive!”
McGee said that as of December 1, 2022, Mississippi highway fatalities totaled 280 for the year. In the Troop F District, 27 highway fatalities have occurred this year.
During the 2021 Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Christmas holiday travel enforcement period officers investigated 174 crashes, resulting in 30 injuries and one fatality.
During Christmas 2021 MHP officers issued 6,520 citations and made 146 arrests for impaired driving. Officers issued 589 seatbelt and child restraint citations and 146 DUI citations. Patrol officers assisted 96 highway motorists.
Highway holiday safety is a combined effort of all branches of law enforcement, including Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Departments and local police departments.
Approximately 50 law enforcement officers from across North Mississippi attended a recent luncheon in Tupelo as a planning session for the Highway Patrol’s ongoing “Stay Sober or Get Pulled Over” safety campaign.
Sherman Police Chief Joel Spellins serves as law enforcement liaison officer for four MHP districts, including Troop F.
“Highway safety, especially during holidays, takes a combined effort of all branches of law enforcement,” Spellins said. “It includes the Highway Patrol, county sheriff departments and police departments, any officers that work traffic.”
“The main focus of our effort is to target drivers who have been drinking or impaired by other substances,” Spellins said. “We’re not telling folks not to drink, just don’t ever drink and drive. Call a friend, have a designated driver, or call a cab. If you drink, don’t drive.”
Highway Patrol Major Chad Moore, of Pontotoc, said that the Highway Patrol’s goal for the holidays is always zero fatalities.
“Last year we had one Christmas fatality and that’s one too many,” Moore said. “We want zero highway fatalities for Christmas. No officer ever wants to have to go tell a family that a loved one has been killed in an accident.”
“Christmas is a time for family and folks are going to be going places,” Moore said. “Don’t start the car until everyone is buckled up. Drive slowly. Stay off the phone. Pay attention to the road and the other cars.”
“Don’t read a text while you’re driving and certainly don’t be sending one. Stop and pull off the road if you need to do something on the phone. Don’t risk your life, your family, or someone else’s. Zero fatalities will always be on top of our Christmas wish list.”
For Highway Patrol assistance drivers may dial *HP.
