Pontotoc High School 2020 Graduate Ella Kate Nichols has been awarded the Patricia Young Henry Scholarship. The scholarship was established in 2008 to provide a one-time $500 scholarship to a student involved in music and enrolled in continuing education. The scholarship is awarded each year in honor of Pontotoc piano teacher Patricia Young Henry who has taught countless students since she was a student herself.
During high school, Nichols was involved in the PHS Symphonic Band and Jazz Band, the Mississippi State University Honor Band, Mississippi State University Jazz Band, Delta State University Honor Band, Northeast Mississippi Band Directors Association Honor Band, Mississippi Bandmasters State Clinic, Mississippi Lions All State Band, the National Honors Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, and the Scholars Bowl. Nichols was a part of the Pontotoc Warrior Marching Band that won the 4A State Championship in 2017. She was also a nine-year superior Bible driller.
An active member of Thaxton Baptist Church, Nichols has been involved in community outreach projects. “I’ve helped build a wheelchair ramp and a handicap home addition with Hammers of Hope, stocked the county food pantry with my youth group, served as a youth leader at the children’s church camp, and stocked boxes for Operation Christmas Child.”
Sarah Todd, Director of Bands at Pontotoc City School District, said she is proud of Ella Kate’s achievements. “As Ella Kate’s band director, I have been able to watch her grow. She has certainly been an asset to our band program and a leader within our school and community. Her accomplishments as a musician, her diligence as a scholar, and her integrity as a leader make her an excellent candidate for this scholarship.”
Nichols plans to enroll at Itawamba Community College in the fall, then transfer to the University of Southern Mississippi to obtain a bachelor’s degree in music education.
Nichols said she appreciates the backing of her family, teachers, church family, and others and wants to provide that same motivation to people she encounters along the way. “I plan to be the encouraging hand that my directors and teachers were to me. I plan to share my love of music with my students to hopefully pass my passion down to them. I cannot wait to share my love of music with others for years to come.”