During plea day proceedings last Wednesday and Thursday (March 24-25) in Pontotoc County Circuit Court nine defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and three defendants were arranged.
Defendant Robert Lynn Murphree pled guilty to two counts of felon with a weapon. On count one Murphree was sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he was credited for time served and the balance suspended.
On count two Murphreee was sentenced to a 10 years suspended prison term. The two sentences will run consecutively.
Murphree was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees plus court costs.
Defendant Bruce Jay Boock pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation. Brock was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $175 restitution, $500 in fees plus court costs.
Defendant Brian Michael Herring pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of three years probation.
Herring was fined $500 and ordered to pay $45 restitution and $500 in fees.
Defendant Tammie Annette Herring pled guilty to possession of meth but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending three years probation.
Herring was fined $500 and ordered to pay $45 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Amber Sky Bullock Robbins pled guilty to burglary of a building but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending five years probation.
Robbins was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees and court costs.
Austin Haws pled guilty to grand larceny but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five yers probation.
Haws was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $2,475 restitution plus court costs.
Defendant Ashley Christian Turner pled guilty to burglary of an auto and sentenced to seven years in prison, but Turner was given credit for time served and the balance suspended.
Turner was placed on five years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees plus court costs.
Defendant John Allen, Jr., pled guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to three years in prison. But since Allen had no prior felony conviction the three years were suspended.
Allen was placed on three years supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $125 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Ashley Lee Mask pled guilt to embezzlement but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation.
Mask was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $5,571.23 restitution, $500 in fees and court costs.
Defendant Mickael Ferrell pled guilty to promoting prostitution but the court withheld adjudication of guilt and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation.
Ferrell was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $500 in fees plus court costs.
In other court proceedings, three defendants pled not guilty and were arraigned. Those arraigned included:
-Michael Brandon Patterson, charged with two counts of felon with a weapon; bond set at $3,000;
-Chelsea Ann Harris, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $8,000;
-Bobby Harold Cheeks, charged with false pretense; bond set at $2,000.