The North Mississippi Indians, a travel team comprised of players from Pontotoc and surrounding areas, took top honors at a regional tournament in Memphis last weekend.
The Indians, coached by Scotty Kyle, went 4-1 in the Perfect Game USA Challenge Tournament, besting some of the top talent in the area.
Four of the games were played at the USA Stadium Complex in Millington, Tenn. The Indians also won a game which was played at Christian Brothers University in Memphis.
On July 15 at USA Stadium the Indians defeated the Big League Wildcats (Red) 11-2. The Indians’ Hayden Kyle (Pontotoc) went 2-2 at the plate, and Walt Gardner (Pontotoc) went 2-3 with 4 RBIs, including a bases-clearing triple. Brantley Brown (Houston) picked up the win on the mound for the Indians.
On July 16 at Christian Brothers, Booneville’s Kyle Church led the Indians at the plate, going 2-3, including a double, as the Tribe won a resounding 11-0 blowout. Church also pitched three, scoreless innings to get the win on the mound.
On July 17 at USA Stadium, the Indians fell 12-3 to the Tennessee Elite team. Clayton Reece of Amory took the loss on the mound. Reece’s Amory teammate, Ethan Kimbrough, provided a bright spot on offense, leading the team with a 2-3 performance.
On July 18 at USA Stadium the Indians defeated a team from Williard, Mo., 11-4. Houston’s Brantley Brown notched another pitching win, Jeremiah Jethroe (New Hope) provided a pair of key hits as well as driving in four runs.
Pontotoc’s Ty Clayton got the win on the hill for the Indians in the championship game on on July 18 at USA Stadium, picked up by stellar defense. Jethroe and Kimbrough led the Indians’ offensive attack as the Tribe defeated the Tennesse Elite team, 7-3.
Kyle Church (Booneville) was named Tournament MVP.
Coach Kyle was a member of the 1985 and 1986 Pontotoc state championship baseball teams, coached by legendary skipper, the late Coach Ben Patterson. He’s coached the Indians for 11 seasons, seven of which they’ve competed in American Legion play. Kyle said he was ecstatic for his boys.
“I am very proud of this bunch, and they deserve success,” said Kyle. “They’re a great group of young men to be around, and hopefull this momentum will carry us over into the Senior American Legion Tournament in Tupelo this week.”