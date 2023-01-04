After more than four decades in health care, Leslia Carter has started a new chapter.
The administrator for North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc officially stepped down last month. She handed the reins of the hospital leadership to Jamie Rodgers, who will shepherd both NMMC-Pontotoc and NMMC Gilmore-Amory.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Carter, who has led the Pontotoc hospital since 2014. “I’m going to miss the people, but I’m excited for what comes next.”
When she entered the nursing field in 1980, Carter never envisioned taking on leadership roles in home health, hospice, post-acute care and hospital administration. But no matter the role or project, it always comes back to people for Carter.
“God had different plans for me,” Carter said of her career path into health care leadership. “Seeing people you mentor succeed is one of the greatest joys.”
Carter, who earned her nursing degrees from Itawamba Community College and University of North Alabama, began her health care career as a bedside medical-surgical nurse in Gainesville, Florida, while her husband, Steve, was attending the University of Florida. She worked as a nurse in Tennessee and Florida before returning to her native Mississippi and joining North Mississippi Health Services in 1988. As a neonatal intensive care nurse, she was part of initial group who laid the foundations for NMMC Women’s Hospital’s NICU.
“I worked with Dr. Samuel Wellman, the first neonatologist at NMMC,” Carter said.
In the early 1990s, she moved to NMMC Home Health and Hospice. The work really opened her eyes to the power of nursing, she said.
“The ability to impact a patient and the whole family was incredibly rewarding,” Carter said.
During her time with Home Health, she began to take on leadership roles, first as a branch manager, then regional manager and eventually the department director. She was a part of the team that brought the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award home to NMMC-Tupelo in 2006 and North Mississippi Health Services in 2012. She earned a master’s degree in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
In 2010, she stepped into a newly created role as administrator of Post-Acute and Rehabilitation Services. She led the team that created the inpatient hospice unit and redesigned the sleep lab as it moved from an inpatient to outpatient experience.
In 2014, she moved into her current role as the administrator for NMMC-Pontotoc. Designated as a critical access hospital, the Pontotoc hospital has to meet federal guidelines for small, rural hospitals, committing to providing 24/7 emergency coverage, maintaining health care access in its community and reaching quality benchmarks.
“Leslia leaves big shoes to fill as Pontotoc is the only critical access hospital in our system,” said David Wilson, NMHS Chief Operating Officer. “Operations and leadership at this type of facility are markedly different than our other acute care hospitals.”
Carter is proud of the growth and innovation NMMC-Pontotoc has seen over the past eight years. The hospital expanded behavioral health offerings for seniors with an Intensive Outpatient Program. The NMMC-Pontotoc team piloted the use of telehealth in emergency services for NMHS.
“The folks here are very high achievers,” Carter said. “They get a lot done with not many resources. They have a long history of quality and excellence.”
In 2022, NMMC-Pontotoc has been recognized with two national quality awards. NMMC-Pontotoc was one of seven hospitals to receive the 2022 Premier Quest Award for High Value Health Care. The hospital was one of 17 rural hospitals in the nation that scored in the top quarter in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective categories that the Chartis Center for Rural Health uses to determine its Performance Leadership Awards.
Carter and her husband, Steve, who retired from North Mississippi Health Services in 2013, are looking forward to traveling more and spending time with their two adult sons and grandchildren.
“I’m ready for the next adventure,” she said.
