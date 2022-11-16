North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc recently celebrated a national honor for delivering outstanding patient care and setting high standards for clinical quality.
NMMC-Pontotoc was one of seven hospitals to receive the 2022 Premier Quest Award for High Value Health Care.
“We are the only critical access hospital recognized,” said Leslia Carter, NMMC-Pontotoc administrator.
The Premier Quest Collaborative brings together hospitals in 37 states to improve care quality and safety while effectively reducing costs. Quest hospitals monitor and measure performance to ensure delivery of high-quality, cost-effective care. Quest hospitals volunteer to transparently share data and define a common framework with consistent measures.
To earn the award, NMMC-Pontotoc and the six other hospitals had to be a top performing hospital in all five quality categories tracked by the collaborative. The collaborative emphasizes improving outcomes, eliminating variation and applying evidence-based approaches.
The other hospitals recognized with the 2022 Premier Quest Award for High Value Health Care are Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in Lodi, California; PeaceHealth Cottage Grove Community Medical Center in Cottage Grove, Oregon; and four Montefiore Health System hospitals in the Bronx and Mount Vernon, New York.
