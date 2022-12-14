North Mississippi Medical Center-Pontotoc has been recognized with a 2022 Performance Leadership Award for excellence from The Chartis Center for Rural Health.
Annually, The Chartis Center honors rural hospitals that score in the top 25 percent in for Quality, Outcomes or Patient Perspective. NMMC-Pontotoc is one of 17 rural hospitals in the nation to be recognized for top performance in all three categories that the Chartis Center analyzes. Nationally there are 1,796 rural hospitals, according to the American Hospital Association.
“Our entire team at NMMC-Pontotoc is dedicated to delivering the very best care to patients and their families close to home,” said Leslia Carter, hospital administrator. “Consistently earning high marks for Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective confirms we are keeping our promises to our patients and their families.”
The Performance Leadership Awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
“Although the last two years have placed unprecedented pressure on the rural health safety net, the dedication to serving the community that we’re so accustomed to seeing from rural hospitals across the country hasn’t wavered,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Let us celebrate the power of rural and honor the facilities working tirelessly to provide access to high quality healthcare services to their communities.”
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Continued heavy rain across the watch area could lead to
flooding through this evening. An additional 1 to 2 inches
could be possible in the watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&