If you don’t recognize these four golfing musketeers that are pictured, please allow me to refresh your memory.
The lanky fellow on the left is longtime South Pontotoc basketball Coach Noel McWhirter, followed by my daddy Hershel Helms, longtime Pontotoc Mayor Howard Stafford and longtime banker/tire salesmen Stanley Faulkner.
I loved my daddy, but I’m also proud to say all four of these gentlemen were also good friends of mine. Noel is still alive and well, but unfortunately the other three have passed on and I miss them.
These four guys played golf together every Saturday and Sunday for decades. If you needed to find them on a weekend, all you had to do was show up around one o’clock at number one tee at Pontotoc Country Club.
For accuracy sake, they also played on most Wednesday and Friday afternoons, late afternoons during Daylight Savings Time and many days of the week that end in “Y.”
The only weather that put a damper on their golf game was lightning or a hard rain. If it wasn’t a “ hard blowing rain,” play continued.
If it was raining on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon Daddy was fit to be tied. All it took was a phone call from Mayor Stafford.
“Let’s go (click).” That was all Daddy needed to hear.
For several years after I finished school softball consumed much of my weekend time, but as years passed I played a lot of golf with these gentlemen.
I remember one really, really cold Sunday afternoon in particular. The wind was blowing at least 15 mph, actual temperature was in the high teens and the wind child was 10 degrees of so. I don’t think Noel was playing that day but I remember Daddy, the Mayor and Stanley.
Man it was cold, but it was better than setting in the house. We were all riding in golf carts that had the golf cart covers that zipped close.
The Mayor had a fire going in a coffee can in his cart and as usual he was smoking one cigarette after another.
We teed off of number three which looks out across Trace Lake.
After taking a puff on a cigarette the Mayor said, “Look out there Faulkner, can you believe those two idiots are stupid enough to be out there fishing today?”
“Mayor,” Stanley replied, “ I imagine they’re saying the same thing about us.”
Another day we were teeing off of on hole 14 and that tee box adjoins Highway 278 four lane. Stanley teed his ball up, but then stepped back and looked out down the highway.
“What you waiting on Falkner, hit the #*#* ball,” the Mayor offered.
“I’m waiting until some cars drive by so they can see me teeing off first in front of all you gentlemen,” Stanley retorted. It was that way every time I played with them, four hours at a time.
Stanley’s eyesight finally got so bad he couldn’t see to drive his truck so the Mayor would pick him up and bring him to the golf course.
Stanley would put a really big “X” on his golf ball to help him identify his ball. But the Mayor wouldn’t let Stanley’s failing eyesight keep him from from needling him about the quality of his shots.
But Stanley loved every minute of it. “The Mayor’s the best friend I ever had,” Stanley once told me.
Jerry Robbins and I found one of Stanley’s old “X” golf balls years ago.
And all four of these guys could really putt. The Mayor had an ole Ping putter that actually “pinged” when the ball was struck. Daddy had an ole Acushnet BullsEye putter.
Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Gary Player and Lee Trevino may have been better golfers than these guys but they didn’t enjoy playing, competing or needling each other more than these four old friends.
Noel worked summers maintaining the course and eventually became the maintenance superintendent and pro shop manager. There is not a square inch of that golf course that he hasn’t mowed or weed eated.
I love to swap stories with Noel about their exploits on the golf course. The late Mendall Montgomery was the longtime first course superintendent at the golf course and I remember Noel telling me some advice he got from Mendall about the condition of the golf course.
“Mendall said ‘all these golfers want to tell you about how to do the greens. Well, the greens are better than all the golfers out here’ .” Wise words.
I was about nine years old when Daddy joined the golf course. Until then Daddy fished a lot and bird hunted. He knew a lot more about a porch swing than he did a golf swing.
But the golf bug bit him and the tackle box rusted away. Those first couple of years it was just me and Daddy playing.
He would buy two sleeves of Ram 3D golf balls at the pro shop. Each sleeve was $1. They were made in Pontotoc at Ram Golf.
For several years he battled a big slice off the tee. His golfing buddies gave him a birthday card that read: “Happy Birthday to the “Whip.”
But he became a good player and he played until age 84. God knows he loved it better than anyone that’s ever played.
Stanley’s sister was kind enough to give me Stanley’s old Ping putter. Noel was kind enough to give me a Golden Ram putter that has a horn on the heel.
Unfortunately someone stole Daddy’s old BullsEye putter out of his golf bag at the golf course.
I would give anything to have it back. But I’ll always have these four good friends and priceless memories.