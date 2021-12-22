For Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers a Merry Christmas will include no fatalities on state and federal highways and interstates.
All available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols and checkpoints to promote traffic safety during the Christmas holidays.
Officers statewide will be targeting distracted drivers, speeding motorists, drunk drivers and seat belt use failure for all passengers.
During the Christmas holidays in 2020, MHP officers investigated 201 motor vehicle crashes which included 38 injuries and and four fatalities on state and federal highway systems.
Over the 2020 Christmas holidays MHP officers statewide issued 5,898 citations with 130 DUI arrests.
Highway Patrol Troop F Captain Chad Moore said officers are aiming for zero fatalities during the Christmas holidays. Troop F District Four includes Pontotoc and eight other North Mississippi counties.
"We are urging motorists to join with us in making the roadways safer in Mississippi and to include safe driving as part of their holiday traveling plans," Moore urged. "One fatality is one too many."
"Our mission every day is to help save lives by enforcing the motor vehicle laws. We're not out here to write tickets. Our goal is to make folks drive safer and save lives."
During last year's sChristmas enforcement period Troop F officers issued 1,183 citations, including 36 DUIs, 11 drug arrests, 91 seat belt violations and 10 child restraint violations. Troop F officers worked 16 collisions, which resulted in three injuries.
"We urge every motorist this week to make sure everyone in the car is buckled up," Moore added. "We need all drivers to drive slower, stay off the cell phone and pay full attention to the road and the other drivers. Distracted drivers talking or texting on the phone is the number one problem."
"We also urge drivers to report speeding vehicles or suspected drunk drivers. And stranded drivers can always alert the patrol they need assistance."
"And always, never drink and drive," Moore stressed. "If you've been drinking have a designated driver or call someone to come pick you up."