The other day I came out of Walmart and about halfway through the parking lot I realized that I had forgotten exactly where I’d parked my car.
Being a creature of habit I usually park in the same places when I go somewhere.
I pushed my shopping buggy down the parking lane I usually park in but I didn’t spot my car.
I made about three circles through the parking lot and I stopped.
I realized I was lost and I felt that the most important thing was to keep my strength up.
So I stopped pushing, opened a bag of white chocolate Reeses cups and ate a snack. White chocolate is good for your brain, according to four out of five candy companies.
And Dr. Montgomery also said eating Reeses was good for you.
Wait a second, Dr. Montgomery technically said staying active is important for one’s health.
Opening and eating white chocolate Reeses Christmas trees is an activity I thoroughly enjoy. It makes me smile and smiling is healthy.
Anyway, the sun was starting to set and just as I resumed my search for my car I heard a voice.
“Lose your car?” a lady asked.
Pride goeth before a fall!
In Proverbs I believe it actually says, "Pride goeth before destruction, and an haughty spirit before a fall.”
In the new international version of the Bible I believe it’s interpreted “pride goeth before admitting you forgot where you parked your car.”
My mind immediately came up with numerous lies:
“No I haven’t lost my car I…….
…..work for Where-Am-I shopping cart company and I’m testing these new wheels for wear and ease of pushing. I have to put two miles on this cart before I test the tire treads.”
…..am actually doing a survey for Toyota of Mississippi to document how many grey Camry cars are parked here on an hourly basis and how they all look alike. It’s part of President Biden’s Green Deal emphasis on ‘know less, make up more’ campaign.”
…..just had a double knee and hip replacement surgery and I’m testing the tinsel strength brought on by wanderingly blindly on asphalt. It’s a pre-test for getting senior adults in the new NASA program called ‘You Bet I’m Expendable.' It’s still pretty hush-hush right now.”
…….am just trying to get a signal on my cell phone so I can track my wife’s cell phone. She has a rare medical condition that’s the opposite of motion sickness. She gets dizzy if she sits still so she circles the parking lot non-stop while I went in and got her some Benedryl and chocolate chip Granola bars.”
……. am an officer on the Enterprise and I’m waiting on Scotty to beam me back up.”
……I just walk five miles every day right before dark because of my candy addiction.”
……. I’m just killing time waiting on them to unload a truck that just pulled in. My wife told me not to come back home without some sour cream and two deep dish pie shells. Got to keep the medium size woman happy you know!”
……I’m just playing a game with my wife. I wander around out here with my eyes closed and every 15 seconds I yell ‘Marco’ and she’s supposed to answer ‘Polo.’ But she’s not playing right.”
Okay, I’ll tell you the truth. Truth is my car was where I thought I’d parked it. But I’d forgotten I’d gone through a car wash. I walked by my car a dozen times and thought ‘naw, that’s too clean to be mine.”