According to Pontotoc County EMS Director Allen Bain no major storm damage was reported tonight (Wednesday, March 17) from storms that swept through Pontotoc County between 4 and 8:30 p.m.
Several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Pontotoc County but no tornados were reported. Winds reported at 40 to 60 mph did pass through the County.
Heavy rainfall fell in parts of the county and hail was reported in several areas. Quarter size hail was reported in the Furrs Community around 5:15 p.m.
High temperatures over the past several days have been in the upper 70s but Thursday’s high tomorrow is forecast at 54 degrees. Friday's high is forecast at 53 degrees and mid-sixties expected for the weekend. The temperature will fall Saturday night to a low of 37 degrees.