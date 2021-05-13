You call me out upon the waters
The great unknown where feet may fail
And there I find You in the mystery
In oceans deep
My faith will stand
Mother’s Day was so different this year than last. Did you cut and wear a red rose? Or perhaps a white one? I went to the rose bush on Saturday and cut mine and Jon’s roses and prepared them for Sunday.
It was neat to be able to get all the little things together for my children to fill little cups for their mothers with Kleenex, emory board, chap stick, pen and sticky notes and peppermints.
How blessed we are with mamas and it was a special joy once again to help the children remember their mamas in a special way.
Saturday Jon stepped out to the farm and enjoyed the morning while I did my shopping for the children. The day was pretty and relaxing. We were looking forward to attending the Debutante Ball that the Juniorettes put on Saturday night. It was a wonderful night of beauty and fun.
Your grace abounds in deepest waters
Your sovereign hand
Will be my guide
Where feet may fail and fear surrounds me
You've never failed and You won't start now
Sunday children came and went at mama’s house. We pulled in as sister Kirsten was leaving. She had Amee’s two boys with her so we were able to share a hug or two before they left. Micah was there with his children.
We all paused under the carport while the rain poured down. It seems almost appropriate. My sister’s day was spent in tears over the one she doesn’t have. Her husband, Brad, looked at mom and said “The events of this past year changes you. It makes you see things differently.” Mama looked up at him sadly and said “Yes, it really does.” Soon the rain let up so they decided to leave while the rain had let up some. Kirsten and mama hugged each other before she climbed in the truck to leave. As I watched that embrace, my heart broke. I could absolutely feel what was going on in their hearts.
Spirit lead me where my trust is without borders
Let me walk upon the waters
Wherever You would call me
Take me deeper than my feet could ever wander
And my faith will be made stronger
In the presence of my Savior
So many years ago mama gathered Kirsten in her lap and hugged and read to her as a child. Then along came little Will. Kirsten’s special first son. She gathered him in her lap as well and sang and read to him just like she’d done to his mama before him.
Kirsten enveloped mama in her arms as they shared that hug in the sprinkling rain. Moments of the past year flashed through my memory so fast I could hardly grasp them. Four days after Mother’s Day last year Will left this earth. And these two women faced the day in an ocean of pain and hurt which continues to this day. Those unspoken hurts that are still trying to heal came out in that tight embrace.
One of the songs we sing at church is called Oceans. We sang it yesterday. I cried through it. Sometimes, we don’t step into the ocean like Peter, but we are flung into it. Our feet are plunged into places we never want to wander. But even then Jesus is there to help us through those waters and our faith is made stronger because we have called upon His name.
And I will call upon Your name
And keep my eyes above the waves
When oceans rise
My soul will rest in Your embrace
For I am Yours and You are mine
We never know what life will bring, and there is never a do-over for the days that bring pain. We can't go back in time and change the events that shape our prayer life and how we depend upon God. But even as our heads are going under and we bob to the top for air I pray we will always face the toil and the tears of the day knowing that we are in God’s embrace. What a comfort!
Words in italics is the song Oceans, Songwriters are Salomon Ligthelm, Joel Timothy Houston, Matthew Philip Crocker
P.S. Thanks to many of you who have asked about my little Tuck. He is still missing.