A South Pontotoc School bus was one of three vehicles involved in a traffic accident early Monday (March 15) morning but no one was injured in the accident, according to Sgt. Bryan McGee, Troop F Public Information Officer.
McGee said the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 south and Highway 334. Students were on the bus but none were injured, he said.
Pontotoc County Superintendent of Education Dr. Brock Puckett confirmed that all students are unharmed.
"It's my understanding that that two vehicles, one on Highway 9 and another on the South Pontotoc Road, collided and one of the vehicles struck the front end of our bus which was over on the Toccopola Road waiting to cross over to the school road," Puckett said.
"Thankfully no one was injured," Puckett said.