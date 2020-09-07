No one was injured early Sunday (Sept. 6) night when an otherwise peaceful holiday weekend at Howard Stafford Park in Pontotoc was interrupted by gunfire at the park’s basketball court, Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said this afternoon (Monday, Sept. 7) .
A large crowd at the park enjoying the playground and other areas was panicked when someone discharged a firearm into the ground numerous times around 6:38 p.m., Tutor reported.
“Our officers arrived at the scene within five minutes (6:43 p.m.), but witnesses said the person or persons responsible had already gotten into a vehicle and left ,” Tutor said. “According to statements taken at the scene the shots were fired into the ground and not at anyone.”
“Witnesses said they heard two to three shots, but we received a video around midnight last night and more shots were fired than that,” Tutor said. “We’re working the case and looking to arrest and charge all those responsible. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Pontotoc Police Department at 662-489-7804.”