Remember, there’s only 362 shopping days left until Christmas 2022.
That reminder is for Janet’s information, but she often doesn’t read what I write so if you see her remind her.
Next year Christmas Day is on a Sunday, fyi.
Christmas last week was extra special for me because my daughter Madison, her husband Jake and my son Collin were back home in Pontotoc.
But the star of the show was my 11-month-old grandson Hutton.
It only took Hutton a couple of minutes to get the hang of opening his Christmas presents.
He is crawling and jabbering.
The only two words he has down pat are bye and hey. But his smile is a universal language.
Yes indeed he got a lot of toys for Christmas but I’m proudest of the three toys I made for him.
I put five pennies in an empty water bottle and squeezed some air out so it fit his hands really well.
We enjoyed seven days of “shake, rattle and roll.”
Then I filled a quart freezer bag with some crinkled up wrapping paper. He loved to make it crackle.
Hutton also enjoyed an empty shoe box that he used as a drum.
I put him in the middle of the bed surrounded by all his store bought toys and the penny/water bottle and empty shoe box.
He liked them all but I’ll let you guess which two “toys” he was drawn to most often.
The one thing that 11-month-olds love to play with more than anything is GRAVITY. That’s right— gravity.
No matter when or where you can always keep Hutton occupied and happy because of gravity.
And his gravity game works with any and all toys, car keys, water bottles, pacifiers, car keys, cell phones, tv remotes, sippy cups or spoons.
Actually the game should be called GRAVITY/FETCH.
For an hour you can keep Hutton occupied with any of the aforementioned items—— as long as he can hold them in his hand.
He loves to hold something in his hand, stretch out his arm, look at Putt Putt and drop it.
Gravity does its job and it’s Putt Putt’s job to pick it up again and again and again and again.
When he sits in his high chair and eats Cheerios the dogs circle him like buzzards. Gravity is a dog’s best friend also.
Hutton is still a little too young to play the most popular game at our house every Christmas.
We play this game every year because we always wait until the last minute to wrap the presents.
It’s called Where Is The Tape and The Scissors?
Oh no, we don’t forget to buy tape. In November we always buy a three pack of tape. But by December 24 Gigi and Putt Putt can’t remember where that tape is.
It’s Janet’s job to start the game by saying, “I put the tape up so we wouldn’t lose it.” And the fun begins.
No matter how hard you try, human spit won’t seal wrapping paper.
And for the previous 363 days we say “move those scissors before the baby gets them.”
And even if we manage to find the tape, we never find the scissors.
It takes a lot of wrapping paper when you have to tear it apart.
But it’s those family traditions that make Christmas so much fun.
And sure enough, the morning after Christmas I had to take the scissors away from the baby.