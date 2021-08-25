With all the yard sales going on in the community this summer, more and more signs have appeared on light poles. As we move into the fall months, with more folks wanting to enjoy the crisp outdoors and have yard sales, PEPA Director Frankie Moorman said he has been noticing these signs and said the public should be warned they are violating the law.
“It is against state law to affix any sign to a service power pole,” Moorman said. “These poles need to remain clear of any signs in the case of an emergency.”
Moorman also said that linemen don’t need to have to take time to remove signs just to climb the pole to service transformers or other duties that are needed to ensure safe delivery of electricity to our homes.
Posting of the signs is also a violation of the National Electrical Safety Code.
The signs hamper the lineman’s ability to climb the pole to shut electricity off when working regularly on the electricity; or if there is an emergency, such as a fire at a home or office, or some weather event comes through.
Posting signs or posters on utility poles is unsafe. Line workers can be injured if their climbing hooks strike a nail, tack or staple that has been hammered into a pole. The fasteners also could tear the rubber equipment the workers wear to protect against electrical shock.
Even if the posters are affixed with tape or string, they can still cause problems. The signs can hide identifying markers on poles, slowing efforts to locate the source of trouble in the event of a power outage.
A secondary danger is the damage that’s done to the pole. Over time, water seeps into holes surrounding nails, damaging the pole. Eventually the pole deteriorates and has to be replaced, creating another expense.
So think twice before putting a sign on a power pole, and don’t. You will be putting the lives of men in danger as well as hampering progress in cutting electricity.