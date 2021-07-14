This whole saga began when I killed a fly last week with a flyswatter at the Progress office.
We may live in a world filled with Play Stations and cell phones but you give a kid a fly swatter and some sugar-high house flies and it’s on.
Didn’t James Bond 007 have a license to kill and a flyswatter? I remember in one movie he shot down a helicopter with a cigarette lighter and a fly swatter?
Handing a fly swatter to a kid is a bonafide recipe for disaster– not for flies mind you, but for siblings, mamaw’s decretive pretty things and lamps.
Forget Babe Ruth, the fly swatter is the original “Sultan of Swat.”
Wikipedia calls the flyswatter “a twentieth-century artifact. Familiar, mundane, routine: its use is intuitive. The artifact’s obviousness is only possible because the act of swatting, the long-handled device with a flat mesh head, and the desire to kill flies came together around 1900 and were gradually culturally normalized.”
The first purpose-made wire-mesh fly-killing device was patented in the U.S. by Robert R. Montgomery, a native of Decatur, Illinois, on January 9, 1900. Supposedly, he and his sons produced more than half a million models by 1902 and branded them the “King Fly Killer.” He sold his patent the next year to John L. Bennett of the United States Wire Mat Company, which began mass-producing wire mesh fly killers.
According to the internet, Bennett is more remembered for patenting the beer can in 1937, though he held many more flyswatter patents. So thanks to Bennett, for the past 84 years flies have dodged flyswatters and beer cans.
I remember as a young child, maybe four or five, I was out at Hurricane playing at my grandparents when Mamaw Hale said the most incredible thing.
“Watch that horse fly honey,” mamaw said.
What? I knew that mamaw and papaw had two red mules, Mag and Ann, but no one ever told me they had a horse, let alone a horse that could fly. Gee, you’d think they would let a little feller in on something like that.
“Where, where?” I shouted.
“He’s flying around your head,” she said. “Shoo him away!”
Number one, I was whirling and turning like a top, but I couldn’t see this flying horse. Number two, Mamaw was nuts if she thought I was going to run him off!”
For the next three minutes she and I had a conversation quite similar to the Abbot and Costello routine of “Who’s on First.”
Way I figured it, if actor Jimmy Stewart could have an invisible rabbit as a friend, Mamaw could have an invisible horse. It was only fair.
And all the while she was swinging and flapping her apron around my head.
I remember asking Momma if Mamaw and Papaw had a horse that could fly. She said, “No horses, but Mag and Ann are plenty fast enough for your Papaw.”
Some things just get lost in translation.
The one thing I most remember about flyswatters is that at my house we could never find one when you needed it. And by the time you found the flyswatter the flies were long gone.
And I do love this fly joke:
“I asked my daughter if she’d seen my newspaper.
She told me that newspapers are old school. She said that people use tablets nowadays and handed me her iPad.
That fly didn’t stand a chance.”
Now I have to rethink my opinion of computers.