South Pontotoc's Will Angle wrestles North Pontootc's Landon Ward on Dec. 21. Ward won the match. In the final tally, North Pontotoc won 54-18 over South Pontootc. 

 By GALEN HOLLEY Pontotoc Progress

Results from wrestling matches held on Dec. 16 at South Pontotoc High School were as follows:

* Numbers indicate weight classes

113- Eli Sheffield won by forfeit

120- Luke Hale won by forfeit

132- Cooper Warren won by forfeit

All of these were North Pontotoc

138- Reid Jones(SP)

defeated Donovan Winfun(NP)

145- Jace Youngblood (NP) defeated Dalton Kelly (SP)

152- Landon Ward (NP) defeated Will Angle (SP)

160- Reid Patterson(SP) defeated

Stephen Hollis (NP)

170- Eli Carwyle (NP) won by forfeit

182- Frank Stark (NP) defeated Joseph Marroquin (SP)

195- Tate Ellis (NP) defeated Kenny

Waters(SP)

220- Jimmy Harpole(SP) defeated Cobb Thomas(NP)

285- Bryan Heredia(NP) defeated Austin Shempert(SP)

Final-North 54

South 18

The North boys will host South Pontotoc and Center Hill on Jan. 13. 

