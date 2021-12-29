Sorry, an error occurred.
South Pontotoc's Will Angle wrestles North Pontootc's Landon Ward on Dec. 21. Ward won the match. In the final tally, North Pontotoc won 54-18 over South Pontootc.
Reporter
Results from wrestling matches held on Dec. 16 at South Pontotoc High School were as follows:
* Numbers indicate weight classes
113- Eli Sheffield won by forfeit
120- Luke Hale won by forfeit
132- Cooper Warren won by forfeit
All of these were North Pontotoc
138- Reid Jones(SP)
defeated Donovan Winfun(NP)
145- Jace Youngblood (NP) defeated Dalton Kelly (SP)
152- Landon Ward (NP) defeated Will Angle (SP)
160- Reid Patterson(SP) defeated
Stephen Hollis (NP)
170- Eli Carwyle (NP) won by forfeit
182- Frank Stark (NP) defeated Joseph Marroquin (SP)
195- Tate Ellis (NP) defeated Kenny
Waters(SP)
220- Jimmy Harpole(SP) defeated Cobb Thomas(NP)
285- Bryan Heredia(NP) defeated Austin Shempert(SP)
Final-North 54
South 18
The North boys will host South Pontotoc and Center Hill on Jan. 13.
galen.holley@djournal.com
Galen is a reporter for the Pontotoc Progress.
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 8:11 am
