North Pontotoc Vikings wrestling team includes (front, l-r) Dustin Tate Ellis, James Cobb Thomas, Bryce Bolen, Eli Sheffield, Evan Guerrero, Caleb Davis, Deshawn Howell, Landon Ward, Frank Stark; (back, l-r) Dre Villarrael, Jayce Youngblood, Bryan Heredia, Christian Najera, Elijah Crawyle, Bryce Rainer, Stephen Hollis, Mike Wilbanks, Korben Herbert. Not Pictured: Easton Stark, Luke Hale, Don Winfun
The South Pontotoc Wrestling Team includes front row from left: Reid Jones, Gabe Ruth, Reid Patterson, Will Angle; Back row left to right are Marcos Chrestam, Jimmy Harpole , Kenny Waters, Austin Shempert, Anthony Hopkins, Brayden Hollley. Coaches Left to right-Patrick Towery and Mason Luther. Coach not pictured Logan Kirkman.
Photo by Whitney Robbins
The North Pontotoc Vikings kicked off their inaugural wrestling season with a 60/18 win over Center Hill on Nov. 30.
Mississippi was late to the party in sanctioning wrestling for high school students, one of the few remaining states that didn’t.
North’s coach Bob Rainer said he was ecstatic about the VIkings’ debut.
“We have about 20 kids, and they’ve far exceeded my expectations,” said Rainer. “We went out and really didn’t know what to expect. The officials were great. Our kids went out and just dominated. We won 10 matches, Center Hill won 3, and I was really proud of our kids. Parents showed up and all of us are excited about it.”
South Pontotoc has 13 wrestlers. Most are football players.
“I got approached at the beginning of last year about the possibility of it,” said South Pontotoc coach Mason Luther. “We got a head count and saw if it was worth doing it.”