Officials at South Pontotoc Elementary School and North Pontotoc Elementary School have scheduled kindergarten registration for the 2022-2023 school year.
Registration at South Pontotoc Elementary School will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 P.M. in the storm dome at South Pontotoc.
Children must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2022, to enter kindergarten for the 2022-2023 school year. The parents can pick packets in the elementary school office the week before registration and take home to fill out and bring back on the day of registration to help with the process.
Parent or legal guardian will need to bring the following to register your child for kindergarten:
1. Child’s original certified birth certificate
2. Child’s original 121 form (vaccination form) from the Health Department (complete for school)
3. Child’s social security card
4. 2 Proofs of residency (please see list below)
5. Email address of parent/guardian
Proofs must be in the parent or legal guardian’s name and show a physical address.
Please double check that the addresses on your proofs match. Proofs with PO Boxes will not be accepted.
Two proofs of residency are required for homeowners and renters.
Proofs must be in parent/guardian’s name, and reflect a street/service address. No post office boxes will be accepted.
Acceptable proofs of residency include:Filed Homestead Exemption Application form; Mortgage documents or property deed; Notarized Apartment or home lease; Utility bills (must be dated in the last 60 days); Driver's license or Voter precinct identification (must be dated within a year); Automobile registration (must be dated within a year).
Legal guardians who do not own or rent their home and live with someone else need 5 Proofs of residency:
-An affidavit provided by the PCSD;
-Two proofs of residency from the person who rents/owns the residency;
-Two documents of proof from the person staying at the residency (parent/guardian);
-Driver's licenses;
-Voter precinct identification;
-Automobile registration. These documents must show the same address as the person signing the affidavit that rents or owns the residency.
Paperwork may be filled out even if all documents are not available; however, students will not be enrolled in a class until all paperwork is complete.
Registration at North Pontotoc Elementary School will be held Friday, April 8, 2022 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in room 123 of North Pontotoc Elementary.
Persons will need the following items in order to enroll a new student:
-birth certificate;
-completed Mississippi 121 Form (shot record);
-Social Security card;
-Two proofs of residency (Only one utility bill can be accepted) Less than 60 days old;
Only a legal parent or guardian can enroll a student for kindergarten.