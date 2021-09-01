North and South Pontotoc high schools transitioned to a virtual model and postponed or forefitted contests last week. As of Monday, all systems were go for football this Friday.
South Pontotoc's football team is gearing up for a home showdown against Choctaw County. South Pontotoc Coach Rod Cook said his defensive secondary will be called upon to rise to the occasion.
"They've (Choctaw) got some good athletes, and we're going to beef up our defense," said Cook. The Cougars were forced to forefit their season opener, a home game scheduled against East Webster, last Friday.
"Their (Choctaw) quarteback is good and delivers the ball to receivers accurately," Cook added.
Cook also spoke highly of Choctaw County's defense, adding that he planned to play Cougar-style, smash-mouth, power football.
"We're going to look to pound the ball down the field," said Cook.
North Pontotoc Head Football Coach Andy Crotwell said his fellas are tired of butting heads against each other in practice and are ready for a game-time opponent. They're preparing for a home battle against Charleston.
"They (Charleston) got a new coach after the 2019 season, and they didn't play at all in 2020," said Crotwell. "They didn't have a spring. Their week one game was cancelled. We're going in blind, honsetly. You practice and practice. We need to play someone else so we can see where we are."
All three Pontotoc football teams will play at home this Friday. The Pontotoc Warriors, who won a thriller over Shannon last week, host Grenada. The Chargers beat Horn Lake in their season opener.
Games start at 7 p.m.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings volleybal team plans to take on Ripley at home tomorrow night. Varsity starts at 6:30 p.m.