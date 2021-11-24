North Pontotoc's Landon Ward has his arm raised in victory after a match at the "Rumble on the River" tournament in Pearl River, La., on Nov. 6. Ward, a sophomore, took third place. North and South Pontotoc are fielding their first wrestling teams this year, and the first event is Nov. 30 at Center Hill, followed by a local event, South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc, on Dec. 9.
North Pontotoc and South Pontotoc are pleased to announce that they’ll have wrestling teams this year. This is Greco-Roman wrestling, which was first introduced in the Olympics in 1896.
Bob Rainer will be the coach at North Pontotoc, assisted by Steve Kessler, and Mason Luther will coach at South.
The schedule for wrestling is as follows: Nov. 30, North Pontotoc at Center Hill; Dec. 9, South Pontotoc at North Pontotoc; Dec. 16, North Pontotoc at South Pontotoc; Jan. 13, South Pontotoc and Center Hill at North Pontotoc; Jan. 20, Center Hill at North Pontotoc; Jan. 27, North Pontotoc at Center Hill.
Patrick Ward and his son, Landon, have traveled to individual wrestling tournaments throughout the southeast, including a high-school sanctioned tournament in Pearl River, Louisiana, on Nov. 6. Landon, a sophomore at North Pontotoc, took third place in the 152-pound weight division at the “Rumble on the River” tournament and became the first high-school wrestler to earn a medal for the Vikings. Landon won four of his five matches--three by pin and one on points. Landon started in the fifth grade. He started practicing with a club in Collierville, Tenn.
For more information contact North or South Pontotoc’s athletic departments.