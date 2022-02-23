North and South Pontotoc wrestlers made an outstanding showing in their innagural season, with three state champions crowned between them. Results from the championship meet at the Mississippi School for the Blind on Feb. 19 are as follows:
* 138 lbs, Reid Jones, South Pontotoc, Third Place; Donovan Winfun, North Pontotoc, Sixth Place
* 152 lbs., Mike Wilbanks, North Pontotoc, Fourth Place; Will Angle, South Pontotoc, Fifth Place
* 195 lbs., Kenny Waters, South Pontotoc, Fourth Place.
* 220 lbs. Jimmy Harpole, South Pontotoc, First Place; Bryce Rainer, North Pontotoc, Fifth Place.
285 lbs., Brian Heredia, North Pontotoc, First Place; Austin Shempert, South Pontotoc, Fourth Place.
South Pontotoc Coach Mason Luther was pumped about the season.
"I'm extremely proud of how our guys performed throughout the year," said Mason, after the team's first foray into wrestling. "They made huge improvements from our first matches until this last set of fights. It's difficult to start something brand new and I tip my hat to these guys for hitting the ground running. Coming into this sport being very green, it didn't take long for me to get hooked on it. Any school out there that is on the fence, my advice would be pull the trigger and get involved as soon as possible!"