ECRU- Hundreds of excited fans turned out at North Pontotoc High School last Thursday for the first-ever school-sanctioned wrestling matches held in Pontotoc County. 

The Vikings hosted the inaugural event, and, fittingly, the boys wrestled their cross-county rivals in all things athletic, the South Pontotoc Cougars. 

It was definitely "on" as the saying goes.  

Match outcomes were as follows:

All of these winners were from North Pontotoc. 

106- Easton Stark won by forfeit

113- Eli Sheffield won by forfeit

120- Luke Hale won by forfeit

126- Korben Herbert won by forfeit

132- Cooper Warren won by forfeit

The other matches included:

138- Reid Jones (SP) defeated Donovan Winfun (NP)

145- Jace Youngblood (NP) won by forfeit

152- Landon Ward (NP) defeated Will Angle (SP)

160- Reid Patterson (SP) defeated Stephen Hollis (NP)

170- Eli Carwyle (NP) defeated Gabe Ruth (SP)

182- Frank Stark (NP) defeated Joseph Marroquin (SP)

195- Kenny Waters (SP) defeated Tate Ellis (NP)

220- Jimmy Harpole (SP) defeated Bryce Rainer (NP)

285- Bryan Heredia (NP) defeated Austin Shumpert (SP)

Final Score- North 60, South 21

In addition to winning his two matches against South on Thursday (in a combined total of 56 seconds) Landon Ward won first place last weekend at a wrestling tournament in Madison, Alabama. His record is 17 wins and 3 losses this season. He's won first place in his last three tournaments. 

North Pontotoc Coach Bob Rainer said he was ecstatic about the event and what it means for the future of wrestling in Pontotoc County. 

"Our guys performed like they always do. They give everything they have," said Rainer. "They have really bought into what we are trying to build here and I'm proud to be a part of this team. I also want to give a big thanks to our community for showing up Thursday night and creating a great atmosphere for both teams."

South Pontotoc Coach Mason Luther was also pumped about the event.

"I'm extremely proud of our guys' performances," said Luther. "They have all worked really hard learning this new sport. I feel like with more practice and some fine tuning, our team will be able to get to where we want to be this year. I have to give credit to Patrick Towery and Logan Kirkman for volunteering to help us out. We're looking forward to what the future holds for wrestling at South Pontotoc."

The two wrestle again, this time AT South Pontotoc, tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m. 

galen.holley@djournal.com

