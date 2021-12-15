In addition to winning his two matches against South on Thursday (in a combined total of 56 seconds) Landon Ward won first place last weekend at a wrestling tournament in Madison, Alabama. His record is 17 wins and 3 losses this season. He's won first place in his last three tournaments.
North Pontotoc Coach Bob Rainer said he was ecstatic about the event and what it means for the future of wrestling in Pontotoc County.
"Our guys performed like they always do. They give everything they have," said Rainer. "They have really bought into what we are trying to build here and I'm proud to be a part of this team. I also want to give a big thanks to our community for showing up Thursday night and creating a great atmosphere for both teams."
South Pontotoc Coach Mason Luther was also pumped about the event.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys' performances," said Luther. "They have all worked really hard learning this new sport. I feel like with more practice and some fine tuning, our team will be able to get to where we want to be this year. I have to give credit to Patrick Towery and Logan Kirkman for volunteering to help us out. We're looking forward to what the future holds for wrestling at South Pontotoc."
The two wrestle again, this time AT South Pontotoc, tomorrow night at 5:30 p.m.