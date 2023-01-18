Wrestlers from North and South Pontotoc performed well at the Dawg Fights Tournament at Briarcrest Christian School in Eads Tenn., last Saturday. Results are as follows:
In the 113 pound weight class, North’s Levi Gooch secured a 2nd Place finish with a fall over a wrestler from Cordova, Tenn. in Round 5.
In the 120 pound class, Aiden Bates of North won 10th Place, Brayden Thompson 11th, and Will Townsend 12th.
In the 126 pound class, North’s Luke Hale took home 1st Place, while Cody Moss from South secured 6th.
In Round 1, Hale won a fall over a wrestler from Oxford in 1:08. In Round 2 Hale got a fall over a wrestler from Valley View in just 22 seconds. In Round 3 Hale won a fall over another Valley View wrestler in 1:20. In Round 4 Hale got another fall over Briarcrest in 3:05. Finally, in Round 5 Hale defeated a wrestler from Catholic in just 34 seconds.
In the 132 pound class, North’s Cooper Warren took home 4th Place.
In the 138 pound class, North Eli Sheffield won 8th Place, Korben Herbert 11th, and South’s Grayson Holley won 12th.
In the 11th Place match, North’s Herbert defeated South’s Holley with a fall at 18 seconds.
In the 145 pound class (16 wrestlers, from across three states), North’s Landon Ward (14-0 this season) continued an undefeated season with a 1st Place win. Other top finishers included North’s Khylun Jones in 6th Place, North’s Layeson Tutor in 7th Place, and North’s Presley Thomas in 14th Place. In the First Place match, Landon Ward won a fall over a wrestler from St. George at 4:33.
In the 152 pound class, South’s Reid Jones took home 7th Place, North’s Mike Wilbanks won 12th. In the 7th Place match, Jones won a fall over a wrestler from Briarcrest at 1:33.
In the 170 class, North’s Eli Carwyle took home the top spot, while Blake McGloflin won 3rd. In the 1st Place match Carwyle defeated a wrestler from Bartlett; and , in the 3rd Place match, McGloflin won over a competitor from Cordova.
In the 182 pound class, North’s Frank Stark won 3rd Place, while Evan Guerrero secured 14th. In the 3rd Place match, Stark got a fall over a wrestler from Lakeside in just 48 seconds.
Moving up the scale to the big boys, in the 220 pound class, North’s Bryce Rainer took home 7th Place, while South’s Brayden Holley secured 9th, and North’s Jonah Uithoven 10th. In the 7th Place match, Rainer bested a wrestler from Houston with a fall in 47 seconds.
Finally, in the 285 class, North’s Caleb Davis won 3rd Place, Waylon Martinson 7th, Hunter Childers 14th. In the 7th Place match, Martinson overwhelmed a wrestler from Munford.
North’s Coach Bob Rainer was pleased with his boys’ efforts.
“Things are going really good right now,” said Rainer, whose boys were an undefeated 10-0 in the regular season. “We finished third out of 17 teams from all over Mississippi, Tennessee, and Arkansas (at Briarcrest). Luke Hale, Landon Ward and Eli Carwyle finished first in their weight classes, and we had 8 medals (1st-4th place). I’m just blown away by these kids right now.”
North, by virtue of their stellar season, will host the North Half Finals on Feb. 14.
