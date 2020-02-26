North Pontotoc archery has continued its hot start to the season over the past couple of weeks.
On February 10 the Vikings defeated South Pontotoc and Ripley. Cobb Thomas had another strong performance, as he was the top overall shooter with a score of 284. On February 13 North beat Myrtle at home. Thomas was again the top overall shooter with a 285.
Last Thursday North picked up another victory over Corinth at home, totaling 3,169 to the Warriors' 2,938. The top male shooter was Dalton Umphress with a 279, while Jade Corzine was the top female shooter with a 261. The win improved the Vikings to 6-0 on the season.
"Man we have been practicing hard," said coach Matt Lindsey. "We have a goal in mind this year and we haven't reached it yet. My boys have been doing really well so far. I just need the girls to get going before North Half. I am really happy with the young kids. I kept several 7th graders this year and some of them are competing real well."