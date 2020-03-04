Jade Corzine

Jade Corzine has paced the North girls in scoring the past three matches.

 Photo courtesy of Libby Young

The North Pontotoc archery team suffered their first losses of the year over the past two matches.

North compiled a score of 3,187 but fell to Tremont and Itawamba AHS on the road last Monday (February 24). The top boys shooter for the Vikings was Gage Chism with a 284, and Jade Corzine was the top girls shooter with a 267.

On Monday night (March 2) the Vikings fell again to Tremont in a home match. The top boys shooter for North was Dalton Umphress with a 278, and Jade Corzine again topped the girls by shooting a 264.

jonathan.wise@journalinc.com

