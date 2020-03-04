The North Pontotoc archery team suffered their first losses of the year over the past two matches.
North compiled a score of 3,187 but fell to Tremont and Itawamba AHS on the road last Monday (February 24). The top boys shooter for the Vikings was Gage Chism with a 284, and Jade Corzine was the top girls shooter with a 267.
On Monday night (March 2) the Vikings fell again to Tremont in a home match. The top boys shooter for North was Dalton Umphress with a 278, and Jade Corzine again topped the girls by shooting a 264.