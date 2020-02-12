North Pontotoc's archery team opened the season with a road match at Amory last Monday. The Vikings posted a team score of 3,140 to notch a victory over the Panthers. Cobb Thomas was the top male and overall shooter of the night with a personal best 286.
Last Thursday North hosted Shannon, defeating the Red Raiders to start the season 2-0. Cobb Thomas tallied another 286 to again to be top male and overall individual shooter, while teammate Anna Beth Brown was the top female shooter in the match with a career high 265.