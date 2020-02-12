Cobb Thomas and Anna Beth Brown

North Pontotoc's Cobb Thomas and Anna Beth Brown had impressive nights last Thursday, as the Vikings defeated Shannon at home.

North Pontotoc's archery team opened the season with a road match at Amory last Monday. The Vikings posted a team score of 3,140 to notch a victory over the Panthers. Cobb Thomas was the top male and overall shooter of the night with a personal best 286.

Last Thursday North hosted Shannon, defeating the Red Raiders to start the season 2-0. Cobb Thomas tallied another 286 to again to be top male and overall individual shooter, while teammate Anna Beth Brown was the top female shooter in the match with a career high 265.

