North Pontotoc continued its cross country season Saturday at the Pontotoc Invitational at Cherry Creek Orchards.
In a tough field, the girls finished eighth and the boys 13th in varsity action. The Vikings' junior high boys squad came in eighth overall and third in Class 4A.
Liz Tovar turned in a 9th place finish for the girls. She was followed by Anna Thomas (33rd), Mallory Robinson, Katlynn McCollum, Maly Fitts, Lindy Holley and Kailey Coker.
The top seven varsity boys were Dylan Herring, Mason Bramlett, Jace Russell, Tyler Carter, Austin Davis, Frank Stark and Christian Najera.
Caleb Pitts came in 23rd to pace the junior high boys. Behind him were Tripp Little, Brayden Brown, Hunter Huffstatler, Daniel Crotwell, Mason Beaman and Adrian Vega.