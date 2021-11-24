The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings took care of the visiting Hatley Lady Tigers in short fashion on Nov. 15, 79-67.
Emma Burk led North Pontotoc with 16 points, including 11 in a big third period.
Hatley got on the board first, with Lexi Miller knocking down a jumper for two of her 22 points. Kenlee Wilkinson also poured in 22 for the Lady Tigers.
North’s Gracie Corley stole an inbounds pass and took it in for a bucket to get the Lady Vikings rolling. Mackenzie Beaty nailed a runner, part of her 11-point evening, and after Bella Hayes blocked a Hatley shot, Beaty made a nifty crossover dribble on the other end, driving into the lane and making good on a free-throw to give the Lady Vikings 9.
Beaty grabbed a steal and a layup, then another, then another, and after her six-point solo run North led 15-11.
Kierra Green made a nice feed inside to Lanna McCord for a bucket, then Hayes kicked out to Mallory Robinson for a score.
North led 21-11 going into the second period.
McCord made a nice, touch lob inside to Laua Cobb for a deuce, part of her 14, early in the second.
Hatley’s Chloe Wilbanks got the ball ahead to Lexi Miller for a score. The Lady Vikings played strong transition defense, causing numerous turnovers. Envi Judon found Kiara Shelly on a backdoor cut and bucket. Burk grabbed a steal and made a heads-up snap pass to McCord for an easy bucket. Judon blocked a shot and the Lady Vikings carried a comfortable 41-27 lead into halftime.
Burk and Meekness Harvey got breakaway buckets early in the third period for the Lady Vikings. Hatley’s Emma Rose Thompson added a pair of scores to inch the Lady Tigers closer, at 40-55.
Burk knocked down a 3-pointer as North led 58-52 headed into the final frame.
Burk scored again to start the fourth period. Beaty executed a nice give-and-go, feeding Cobb who drew a foul and made a pair of free-throws. An offensive put-back by Cobb and an old-fashioned bucket-plus-foul for a 3-point play from Hayes helped seal the win.
Boys
The Norsemen from Ecru thumped Hatley pretty soundly, taking a resounding home win 68-45.
Eli Baker poured in a game high, and season high, 31 points en route to the win.
Baker wasted no time busting a 3-pointer for the first score of the game. He made a nifty hesitation dribble then angled in for a runner at the top of the key. Baker then threw a head fake and angled in, to his left, for an 8-0 Viking lead.
Hatley’s Conner Powell made good on a pair of free-throws then got a breakaway bucket for the Tigers.
Nic Burchfield blocked a Hatley shot, and the Vikings led 9-6 at the end of the first period.
Cayson Williams started Hatley off with an offensive put-back early in the second. Baker answered with a 3-pointer, followed by another from Jordan Pitts. Nash Guerin gathered a loose ball and took it coast-to-coast, finishing with a pretty scoop shot. A jumper from Baker sent the Vikings into intermission with a 23-14 lead.
Baker came out of the locker room with a hot hand again, knocking down a 3-pointer to open the third period. Tyler Dabbs got a breakaway bucket for Hatley, part of his team high 22 points. He knocked down a 3-pointer to inch the Tigers closer at 32-23. A pair of free-throws from Joseph Spratt and yet another tres from Baker gave the Norsemen a 44-30 lead headed into the final frame.
Burchfield knocked down a 3-pointer headed down the stretch. Pitts used his strength to angle in for a shot with 3:28 remaining, and a nifty turnaround from Burchfield helped ice the win.
Brayden Nowlin scored 9 for the Vikings. Pitts, Spratt and Burchfield each added 8.
Coach Chris Parman was pleased with his team’s performance.
“I thought Eli (Baker) played really well,” said Parman. He had eight rebounds, too. This is a fun group because I’m getting to watch them grow up and they are having to do that in a hurry. The more experience they get the better they will get.”