ECRU- The Viking men played aggressively on both ends of the floor, besting the visiting Hawks from Myrtle 64-58 last Tuesday.
Ty Roberson led the Norsemen with 20 points, and Jordan Meaders scored 14.
Myrtle’s Carl Graham sank a pair of free throws to get the Hawks on the board first. A layup from Roberson then got the Vikings started.
Roberson scored off an inbounds pass. Then he shot a pass ahead to Meaders for a fast-break basket, as the Vikings pulled ahead 6-2.
Myrtle’s Jaden Taylor scored on a fast break, then pushed the ball up the floor to Graham as the Hawks tied the contest at 6-all. A basket from Myrtle’s Caden Hutchison and a nice runner from Elijah Thompson gave the Hawks a 10-7 lead.
Meaders put back an offensive rebound for a score to inch the Norsemen closer at 14-11 at the end of the first period.
Myrtle’s QD Sanders received an inbounds pass and nailed a jumper for a 16-11 lead. Roberson nailed a three from the right side of the floor for the Vikings.
Myrtle’s Hutchison drove and dished to Sanders for a bucket, making the score 18-14 Hawks.
North’s Eli Baker nailed a nifty jumper off the dribble. Then the combo of Jordan Pitts, to Jake Hall, to Roberson for the score added another deuce. Tyler Ford put back an offensive rebound. Trey Miller nabbed a steal, drew a foul, and converted two free throws.
Roberson moved to his left, across the lane, and nailed a nifty bank shot. With a steal and layup by Andrew Wilder, the Vikings led 27-19 with 1:39 to play in the half. Jordan Pitts kicked ahead to Anthony Bean for a score, and Pitts scored on a fast break, as the Vikings took a 33-19 lead into the locker room.
Andrew Wilder started the third period by threading a pass in to Roberson for a score. An offensive board and putback by Hall, another layup by Roberson, and baskets from Pitts and Miller opened up a 43-24 lead for the Vikings. Meaders nailed a jumper from the top of the key, and he then stole the ensuing inbounds pass and scored again.
Thompson put back an offensive rebound for Myrtle, and Sanders added a bucket, but the Norsemen carried a 51-32 lead into the fourth period.
Meaders made good on a pair of free throws to start the Vikings in the final frame. Myrtle’s Sanders scored to inch the Hawks closer, at 53-39, with 6:23 to play.
Ford hit a jumper before converting two free throws extend the Vikings’ lead to 60-47 with just under four minutes to play.
Myrtle’s Sanders, Thompson, and Taylor nailed jump shots in the closing minutes to make things interesting, but a pair of free throws by Wilder helped seal the deal for the Vikings.