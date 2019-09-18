TUPELO- North Pontotoc competed against a very difficult 4A-6A field of teams and more intense heat Saturday the Tupelo Invitational.
Dylan Herring led the Viking varsity boys, coming in 51st out of 232 runners. The rest of the top seven runners were Jace Russell, Austin Davis, Frank Stark, Mason Bramlett, Keaton Varnon and Jalil Jiminez. The boys finished fourth place in Class 4A.
Liz Tovar had a strong day for the girls, coming in 16th of 185. She was followed by Anna Thomas (51st), Hope Culpepper, Mallory Robinson, Lily Tacker, Katlynn McCollum and Maly Fitts.
Caleb Pitts led the junior high boys after a 45th place finish (out of 180). Coming in behind him were Daniel Crotwell (49th), Tripp Little, Brayen Brown and Adrian Vega.