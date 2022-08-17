The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings officially got their 2022 volleyball campaign off to a solid start last Tuesday, defeating county rivals South Pontotoc in three sets, 25-23, 20-25, and 25-18.
The Lady Cats and Lady Viks hooked up in a non-division game to sharpen their skills for the grueling schedule that lay ahead, and to prepare for division play.
Madi Coltharp nailed a pair of jump-serve aces early in the first set. Tatum Holt slapped a nifty shot over her head with her left hand for a point. Senior Bella Hayes followed with an ace, and Layla Moore threw down a shot with her right fist. Then senior Kam Thomas hit a thumping shot from the second level. Thomas set Moore for a kill shot, but North still trailed South by a point, at 10-9.
South’s Jacee McClellan hit a top-spin winner to put the Lady Cougars up, at 12-11. North libero Laney Kate Clowers kept a volley alive that eventually led to senior Gracie Corley driving home the point and a 12-12 tie. South’s Leanna Reeves made a strong serve that put the Lady Viking defense on its heels, and that led to a point.
Clowers made a near impossible dig on a great serve by South’s Jacee McClellan, and her backspin return led to a point for the Lady Vikings. South newcomer and senior Anna Brooke Sullivan leaped for a kill, but then hit a soft, touch shot over the Lady Viking defense for a 19-16 Lady Cougar lead. Reeves added another crafty shot to push the Lady Cats up 21-19.
The Lady Vikings surged back to tie the first set at 21, as Madi Colthap hit an oddly spinning, almost knuckle-ball serve that found some open floor for an ace. She hit another winner down the right sideline for a 23-22 lead. McClellan and Reeves played set-and-spike with a nifty, three-pass winner. North took the set however, as Corley drove down the last shot for a 25-23 win.
Set two started a bit sloppy on both sides of the net, as several unforced errors, followed by a spike from Nyelie Smith, opened up a 6-2 lead for South. An ace from McClellan and strong play at the net from Sullivan gave the Lady Cougars an early 9-5 lead.
Madi Coltharp set Gracie Corley for a kill shot for the Lady Vikings, but a pair of spikes at the net from Sullivan gave South a 12-7 lead.
Kam Thomas continued to make remarkably accurate sets, putting one right on the net for senior Bella Hayes to drive down. McClellan played much bigger than her size, stuffing a Lady Viking shot at the net and stealing the momentum for a 16-14 lead. South took the second set, 25-20.
The Lady Cougars also jumped out to an early lead in set three, but a strong kill shot from Bella Hayes, and a three-player swing, from Coltharp, to Moore, to Corley for a point got North rolling again, and they took the decisive set 25-18.
On Aug. 11, North lost in four sets to the Walnut Lady Wildcats, putting them at 2-2 on the season, and in second place in 1-4A behind New Albany and ahead of Tishomingo County. North plays at Tish County next Monday, Aug. 22.
South lost to the Mantachie Lady Mustangs on Aug. 11, dropping them to 0-2 on the season, and in third place in 3-4A behind Senatobia and Clarksdale. South plays at Tish County tomorrow night, and at Mantachie on Saturday.
