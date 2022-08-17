Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings officially got their 2022 volleyball campaign off to a solid start last Tuesday, defeating county rivals South Pontotoc in three sets, 25-23, 20-25, and 25-18.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus