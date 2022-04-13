North East Mississippi Electric Power Association is proud to announce that it has partnered with the Tennessee Valley Authority to award grants to non-profits in the counties it serves.
Funding from North East will be matched by TVA’s Community Care Fund, which helps local power companies meet immediate needs in their communities by providing matching funds for local initiatives addressing hardships. Each non-profit organization selected received a total of $5,000.
“As a member-owned electric cooperative we must support the communities in which we serve. I am pleased TVA was able to continue their Community Cares Funds that matches North East to support a charity in each of the four counties we assist,” said Keith Hayward, CEO/General Manager at North East Mississippi Electric Power Association.
The donation recipients are:
• Interfaith Compassion Ministries (ICM) was selected as the recipient from Lafayette County. ICM
assists individuals and families through crisis situations by providing for their basic needs: food, shelter,
utilities, medications, and transportation.
• United Way of Northeast Mississippi was selected to receive funds for Union County. United Way of Northeast Mississippi fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Northeast
Mississippi.
• Hammers of Hope was selected as the grant recipient from Pontotoc County. Hammers of Hope
repairs homes or builds wheelchair ramps for those in need, whether affected by natural disaster or life circumstances.
• Sacred Heart Southern Missions was selected as the grant recipient from Marshall County. Sacred Heart provides assistance on a case-by-case basis for low-income residents.
“In the spirit of public power, we are honored to partner with local power companies to address the unprecedented challenges facing those we serve,” said Jeannette Mills, TVA executive vice president and chief external relations officer.
For additional information about North East Mississippi Electric Power Association, see www.nemepa.org. For additional information about TVA, see tva.gov.
Partly cloudy early followed by strong thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 82F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Tonight
Showers with the chance of some thunder this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 45F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.