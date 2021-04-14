ECRU- In their third matchup with Saltillo this season, the North Pontotoc Vikings (11-8) battled past the Tigers 3-2 last Monday.
North’s pitching shined. Junior left-hander Reece Kentner allowed two runs on six hits over six innings, racking up nine strikeouts. Senior Kaden Wilson worked a perfect final inning.
“Reece did a great job on the mound like he’s done all year, and Kaden has done a good job the times we’ve brought him in,” said North Pontotoc head coach Chad Anthony. “Both of them pounded the zone. Saltillo has a good ball club, and that’s a really good win for us right there.”
The Vikings grabbed the lead in the opening inning. Wilson drew a walk, and Ty Roberson followed with a double to right field to put two in scoring position with no outs. Bo Howell hit a ground ball that was mishandled by the shortstop, allowing Wilson to score. Michael Anderson made it 2-0 when he lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to bring home Roberson.
Saltillo rallied after two quick two outs in the top of the second inning to get on the board with an RBI single from Evan McCarthy. With Ethan Turner going to third base on the hit, the Tigers missed a chance at additional runs when the Vikings threw McCarthy out trying to advance to second.
The Tigers managed only one hit over the next three innings against Kentner, but North was unable to add significantly to their lead. They left two on base in the second and the bases loaded in the third. In the fourth the Vikings loaded the bases again, adding a lone run to go up 3-1 when Howell plated Kalor Kirby, who had reached on an error, with a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the sixth, a hit batsman to start the inning ultimately came around to score on a double by Saltillo’s Matthew Roncalli, making it 3-2. North got out of the inning with their lead intact when Kirby made a nice over-the-shoulder catch on a deep fly ball to right field.
Wilson retired the side in the top of the seventh to close out the win for North, striking out two.
Jaylen Wise was 2-2 at the plate for the Vikings.
North has won five straight games and 10 of their last 12 (at press time).
“Our guys are competing well,” coach Anthony said. “It’s getting down to that time where you’ve got to play well or you’re going home, and I think our guys feel that sense of urgency.”