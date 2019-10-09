ECRU- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings squared off with a talented and veteran New Albany squad on senior night last Tuesday in a Division 1-4A matchup. Despite falling to the eventual division champion Lady Bulldogs in three sets, the Lady Vikings battled and the match was closer than the score would indicate.
New Albany build an 8-2 lead early in the first set behind big points from Greta Blakemore and Rosalee Roberts. Lady Vikings senior Cadie Beth Gates provided a big play for Lady Vikings with a kill at the net. The Lady Bulldogs recorded five of six points before Belle Ross came up with an emphatic block for North. Ross then recorded an ace from the service line to cut it to 13-5, but the Lady Bulldogs ultimately pulled away. Vakeria Jett's kill closed out the 25-11 victory.
Strong play from the Lady Vikings kept the second set close early on. North had tied things up at 6-6 before Blakemore pulled New Albany back ahead with a kill. That point was the first of a 10-0 run that allowed the Lady Bulldogs to take control, leading to a 25-10 win. Blakemore scored numerous points in the set, with other key points from Jett and Janae Shakelford.
Anna Brooke Sullivan recorded an ace early in the third set to make it 3-3, and the Lady Vikings continued to compete extremely well against the much more experienced Lady Bulldogs. Many points were hard won by the visitors after long, exciting rallies, and North kept numerous points alive after digging some difficult to handle kills. New Albany only led 13-9 after three consecutive North points, two coming on serves from Ross. However, the Lady Vikings were never able to grab any lasting momentum. New Albany ended the third set with a 12-4 run to prevail 25-13.