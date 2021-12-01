BELDEN - Nash Guerin had a team high 14 points in a losing effort as the North Pontotoc Vikings fell to Potts Camp in the Tupelo Christian Preparatory School tournament on Nov. 23, 56-52.
Guerin notched 6 of North’s 10 points in the third period, but the Cardinals pulled away down the stretch.
Guerin hit a nifty runner midway through the second period, putting the Norsemen up 25-19. Eli Baker scored 7 of his 11 points in the first period, but he got into foul trouble and was quiet until the final frame. Potts Camp’s Zy Hamer, who scored 10 for the Cardinals, blocked a Viking shot and got the ball ahead to Peyton Aldridge for a layup, and the Potts Camp pulled closer by halftime, 27-23.
Potts Camp’s Britten Traylor grabbed a steal and went in for a layup and 2 of his 6 points, all in the third period, tying the contest at 27. A 3-pointer by Jamie Muse, part of his team-leading 11, inched the Red Birds out front 30-27.
North’s Jordan Pits cut inside the lane for a basket and a foul, and with his free-throw the Norsemen had 32. A pair of free-throws from Brayden Nowlin, who went a perfect 3-3 from the stripe, brought North closer at 40-34.
Joseph Spratt took a great charge with two minutes remaining in the third. Baker pushed the ball up the floor hard and dished to Joseph Spratt for a bucket. Trey Kimmons got an offensive putback and the Cardinals led 42-38 headed in the final frame.
Baker hit a nifty turnaround in the lane off an inbounds pass. Hamer hit a 3-pointer for the Cardinals, then North’s Brennan Westmorland answered with a 3, part of his 7 points, off the bench. Westmorland was on the receiving end of a nifty look inside from Baker, making for an easy basket.
Spratt made a hard block of a Cardinal shot against the backboard on a breakaway and Guerin made a nifty scoop shot, but Potts Camp hung on for the win.
Girls
Gracie Corley scored a team-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, as the Lady Vikings defeated TCPS 57-45.
Two players for the host Lady Eagles combined for 39 of the team’s points: Millie Speed led all scores poured in 21, and Jasmine Steinman added 18, in the loss.
Laura Cobb scored inside the paint early, then Corley gathered a loose ball and got it ahead to Bella Hayes for a bucket. Hayes knocked down a 3-pointer and the Lady Vikings put up 9 early. A jumper from Steinman pushed the Lady Eagles out front by two.
Corley pulled her usual theft, nabbing an inbounds pass. Cobb gathered a tough offensive rebound and made one foul shot. A jumper from Steinman gave TCPS a 17-11 lead at the end of the first period.
A pair of early scores by Mallory Robinson followed by a pair of 3-pointers from Corley gave the Lady Vikings a cushion. Kierra Green dished to Hayes for a 3-pointer. North led 29-23 going into halftime.