Upcoming sophomore Anne Crotwell wore the nets out on Saturday in a lopsided win over the visiting Ripley Lady Tigers, as the Lady Vikings rolled to a win in summer play, 8-0
Crotwell booted in seven goals, as she wove her way through the Lady Tigers’ defense like a hot knife through butter. Freshman Kyndall Roberts scored the first goal for North, amid heavy traffic, and Crotwell took care of the rest.
The Ripley Lady Tigers couldn’t generate much offense, but their goalkeeper, freshman Jocelyn Galvan, played a great game. She saved several of a flurry of kicks that came at her during the contest. Galvan demonstrated great hands and a sense for where the ball would go.
In the early going, Roberts scored on a corner kick from Crotwell, at the 24 minute mark. Crotwell’s first goal came with 12:40 left in the first half.
Crotwell bandaged in another goal from the right side, and the Lady Vikings led 4-0 at the half.
Coach Josh Harlow had important instructions for his girls during the intermission. Harlow instructed the ladies to open the field by passing more east and west. “Switch the field,” Harlow told the girls. “In soccer, we don’t have separate offense and defense. The same 11 players go both ways. We need to be more aggressive at midfield, trying to win the ball.”
The Lady Vikings heeded Harlow’s advice and continued to play strong in the second half. Roberts shook loose on a breakaway and made a nifty cross to Crotwell, trailing, and Anne put one in the left corner of the net. Ava Ashley helped push the ball up the pitch and craete openings.
Crotwell hammered another in, ricocheting off the outstretched fingers of the Ripley goalie, for another score.
The Viking men found themselves in a closer battle, but they hung tough and ran stride-for-stride with a good Ripley team, ending the contest at a 3-3 tie.
Goalkeeper Jarrod Coleman made a save on an attempted goal off the right side early in the game. He rushed forward in the box to tackle a loose ball and thwart another Ripley threat.
Junior Tripp Little finished a goal off a corner kick and gave the Vikings a 1-0 lead.
At the half, coaches Travis Little and Josh Harlow had specific instructions for their players.
“When we’re playing single striker, we need to make more drop passes,” said Harlow. “We can build numbers through our mids, but we need to keep pumping the ball in from the outside.”
Viking freshman striker and league standout, David Tovar, had a great second half. He ran down a long ball from Tripp Little, an ill-advised pass to the middle of the pitch, but Tovar made a great recovery and a sliding goal after having gained the right flank on the defender.
Ripley’s Yefri Hernandez scored a pair of goals in the second half to tie the game for the Tigers.
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THURSDAY TO 8 PM
CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between
110 to 115 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&