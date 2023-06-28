Anne Crotwell

North Pontotoc's Anne Crotwell pushes the ball up the pitch in an 8-0 win over Ripley in summer play on Saturday. Crotwell, an upcoming sophomore, scored seven goals in the win. 

 Photo by Galen Holley

Upcoming sophomore Anne Crotwell wore the nets out on Saturday in a lopsided win over the visiting Ripley Lady Tigers, as the Lady Vikings rolled to a win in summer play, 8-0

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you