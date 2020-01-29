ECRU– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings dropped a home game to the Center Hill Lady Mustangs last Tuesday 5-0. The Lady Vikings struggled from the start to matchup with Center Hill, as the Lady Mustangs held possession for most of the game and kept the Lady Vikings from advancing the ball. Center Hill limited North to only three shots on goal for the game.
“Their size hurt us; we were beat on through balls and couldn’t win any punts,” said North Pontotoc head coach Kyle Robbins. “We played hard and played good defense at times."
Laurel Allen and Alexis Thompkins scored two goals early on in the first half to give the Lady Mustangs a 2-0 lead. Maggie Gains would knock one in as well to give Center Hill a 3-0 lead at halftime. Grace Sanders found the back of the net to extend the lead to 4-0. In the 45th minute, Brianna Mathis, who had two shots on goal, placed a free kick on the right post from about 30 yards out, but it was defended well by the Lady Mustangs' goalie. North would get another shot on goal a few minutes later, but it was defended as well. Maggie Gains added another goal for the Lady Mustangs in the 57th minute to finish off the Lady Vikings 5-0.
North bounced back with a 7-0 win over Tishomingo County on Thursday night. On Saturday the Lady Vikings fell 2-0 to Corinth in the final game of the season.