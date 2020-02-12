MOOREVILLE– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings defeated Mooreville 47-43 last Tuesday, picking up another win on the road. The Lady Vikings have won seven games away from Ecru this season and are 10-14 overall in a season has been hampered by injury. Maddie Guerin led the game with 22 points for North Pontotoc.
“Give Mooreville credit. They never quit. They played so hard, and I thought we played really well through three quarters,” North Pontotoc head coach Matt Waldrop. “Luckily we had enough of a cushion we were able to hang on and get the win.”
The Lady Vikings had an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Mooreville stormed back to make it a three-point game late. North’s Belle Ross hit a free throw with seconds left to seal the win for North Pontotoc. Ross finished with 8 points.
Maddie Guerin scored six points in the first half, and Belle Ross scored four points in the second quarter to help the Lady Vikings to an 18-12 lead at halftime. Guerin scored 10 points in the third quarter and eight points in the fourth quarter to finish off the Lady Troopers.
“Maddie is a tough player and has done a lot of different things for us this year,” said coach Waldrop. “She is a matchup problem. She can score in the post and also pop out and hit outside shots.”
Anna Brooke Sullivan also scored eight points in the win for North Pontotoc.