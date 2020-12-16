BRUCE- The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings held off a late rally by Bruce to pick up a 46-41 road win last Tuesday.
North ripped off a 21-8 run over the third and fourth quarters that proved too much for the Lady Trojans.
Bruce held a 11-8 first quarter lead before Gracie Corley buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to tie the game. The Lady Trojans hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter before Shemiah Hadley drove the lane for a layup. After another Bruce bucket, Kaylee Hargett found Hadley cutting to the basket to make it 16-15, and Hargett knocked down a free throw to knot things up at 16. Maddie Guerin grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled, hitting both shots from the charity stripe to give North the lead. Hadley then got to the foul line and hit two to extend the lead to 20-16 at the 2:26 mark. There were no more points until 39 seconds to go in the half when Bruce got an inside basket from Ashuntay Harris. Hadley caught up to a fast break and swatted away a shot attempt with 25 seconds remaining. On the ensuing trip downcourt Hadley got inside position and muscled her way in for a basket, giving the Lady Vikings a 22-18 lead at halftime.
After a Bruce free throw to open the third quarter, North scored 15 of the next 18 points. Hadley scored on a physical drive to the hoop, followed by Guerin connecting on a 3-pointer. Macey Thomas drilled a catch and shoot 3-pointer on an inbounds play to give the Lady Vikings a 30-19 lead at the 4:57 mark. Bruce notched a trio of points on free throws before North's flurry continued. Thomas hit a jump shot, and Corley netted another 3-pointer.
Kierra Green dished to a cutting Hadley for a basket, and North carried a 37-25 lead into the fourth quarter. The Lady Vikings' lead swelled to 16, 43-27, after three more buckets from Hadley. North went back up by 16 when Corley crashed the offensive glass to put back her own miss, making it 45-29.
Bruce then went on a 9-0 run to pull within 45-38 with one minute to play. Thomas got open under the basket and was fouled, making one of two to extend the Lady Viking advantage to 46-38 with 43 seconds remaining. North's play earlier in the half ultimately put Bruce in too big of hole, and the Lady Vikings came away with a 5-point victory.