RIPLEY– North Pontotoc's girls soccer team picked up its first division win of the season and their second win overall when they defeated the Ripley Lady Tigers 9-2 last Tuesday. Naomy Camposeco had a hat trick for the Lady Vikings.
“We had only scored two goals before tonight, so I think this game is going to help us gain some confidence and get things rolling for us offensively,” said North head coach Kyle Robbins. “We had some tough games early on and we were injured some too, so I think this win will help a lot.”
Camposeco scored all three of her goals in the first half. Liz Tovar scored both of her goals in the first half as well. Maria Tinajero and Kailey Coker added a goal each, as the Lady Vikings led 7-0 at halftime.
"Naomy has been working really hard in practice, and she is only a freshman so I was glad to see it show up in a game,” said coach Robbins. “Liz and Brianna were doing what they always do, working hard and controlling the middle, and Carly and Brooke played good defensively.”
The Lady Tigers added two quick goals to open the second half of play, but the Lady Vikings still controlled the game with a 7-2 lead. Brianna Mathis was working the ball often and had three nice strikes, but could not find the back of the net. A few minutes later she finally scored in the 51st minute to extend North’s lead to 8-2. Lady Vikings’ goalie Annslee Rhea made three nice stops late, as Ripley was putting a lot of pressure on North. Gabby Gonzalez finished off the Lady Tigers with North’s ninth goal of the game with under five minutes to play.