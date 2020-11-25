HATLEY– The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings picked up a non-region road win last week when they defeated Hatley 50-33. Shemiah Hadley scored a game high 15 points, and Haisley Coker scored 9 points for North Pontotoc.
“We subbed a lot tonight with us having four games this week and up by more than fifteen points early on,” said North Pontotoc head coach Matt Waldrop. “I thought while they were on the court our starters played well, and it was good to get other girls some experience.”
Seven different Lady Vikings scored in the first quarter, as North raced out to a 15-0 lead. Gracie Corley, Macey Thomas, Haisley Coker all knocked down 3-pointers, and Shemiah Hadley added four points as well to pace North Pontotoc to a 25-7 lead. The Lady Vikings subbed heavily, scored seven points in the second quarter, and they led handily 32-18 at halftime.
“Shemiah can be a load to guard offensively, and I thought she made some good decisions tonight,” said coach Matt Waldrop. “I had to challenge her on defense some, but overall she played well.”
Hadley scored 11 points in the third quarter, helping extend the Lady Vikings lead to 50-19. North subbed heavily again after that and held on to beat a scrappy Lady Tigers team 50-33.
North Pontotoc went on to pick up three more wins on the week. The Lady Vikings defeated TCPS on Tuesday, Amory on Thursday, and Pine Grove on Friday.