ECRU- The Mooreville Lady Troopers were down by 16 points in the third quarter before making a 4-point game early in the fourth against North Pontotoc last Tuesday. Shemiah Hadley, however, scored 10 of her game-high 26 points in the final quarter to lead the Lady Vikings to a 53-41 win on Senior Night.
“Mooreville is well-coached, plays good defense, and I thought we gritted it out and found a way to win,” said North Pontotoc coach Matt Waldrop. “I’m proud of my seniors. They are a great group of kids and leaders, and they are a good group for the underclassmen to look up to.”
Shemiah Hadley scored 10 points, and the Lady Vikings used a 16-0 run to lead the Lady Troopers 18-7 in the first quarter. In the second quarter Carlee Collins scored a quick 6 points for Mooreville to make it 20-13, but Hadley and Maddie Guerin both scored 4 points for the Lady Vikings to help them to a 30-16 lead at halftime.
Mooreville played well early in the second half. The Lady Troopers knocked down four 3-pointers and a couple of free throws to go on a 10-0 run and make it 36-30 at the end of the third quarter. After a scoreless third Hadley could not be slowed down late, as she scored ten more points to finish off the Lady Troopers.
Anna Brooke Sullivan scored 8 points and Maddie Guerin finished with 7 points for the Lady Vikings. Ally Grace Bounds led Mooreville with 10 points.
(B) North Pontotoc 70, Mooreville 50
"Shooters shoot" as the old saying goes, and North Pontotoc seniors Ty Roberson and Jordan Meaders personified it last Tuesday against Mooreville. They each scored 24 points in a 70-50 rout of the Troopers on Senior Night. Senior Trey Miller added 9 points for the Vikings.
“When you make outside shots everything else seems like it works and it makes things a little easier,” said North Pontotoc coach Chris Parman. “We were slowed down a little in the second half and struggled, but I thought we continued playing defense well enough to win.”
Meaders knocked down two 3-pointers early on to help the Vikings to an 11-6 lead. Roberson scored 10 points in the first quarter for the Vikings, who led 22-13 after eight minutes. Meaders owned the second quarter and lit up the scoreboard with 14 points, as North extended their advantage to 48-29 at halftime.
Miller and Roberson drained back-to-back jumpers to open the third to extend the Vikings' lead to 23 points. The Vikings added a free throw from Roberson and a layup from Tyler Ford to make it 55-39, and Miller added five more points to his line in the fourth to help the Vikings finish strong.
“Our 8 seniors have grown a lot,” said coach Parman. “I have coached most of them since the 7th grade, and to see them come out and play like they did tonight in potentially their last home game was great to see.”